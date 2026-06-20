Rajnath Singh visits RSS headquarters in Nagpur, meets Bhagwat

NAGPUR, Jun 19 : Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur and met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, sources said.

Singh was in Nagpur to attend a programme where he performed 'bhoomi pujan' for a state-of-the-art 10,000-tonne aluminium extrusion press at an ordnance factory in the city.

After the programme, the senior BJP leader paid a courtesy visit to the RSS headquarters in Mahal and met with Bhagwat, said the sources. (PTI)