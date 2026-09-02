Rajnath Singh reviews performance of 16 DPSUs, calls for timely delivery, self-reliance and global-standard quality

NEW DELHI, Sep 1: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the annual performance all 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), commending their contribution to India's record defence production and urging them to focus on timely delivery, reducing import dependence, boosting exports and achieving global-standard quality.

The annual performance review was held in the national capital in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar and the Chairmen and Managing Directors of the 16 DPSUs briefed the ministers on their performance, key achievements and future roadmap. The review covered progress in indigenous production and manufacturing capabilities, development of advanced defence technologies, defence exports, strengthening of supply chains and execution of major projects.

Addressing the meeting, Singh lauded the DPSUs for their contribution to strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He noted that all 16 DPSUs were making progress across multiple sectors and congratulated them for their continued efforts.

Advertisement

Singh highlighted that India achieved defence production worth approximately Rs 1.8 lakh crore in 2025-26, with DPSUs contributing around Rs 1.29 lakh crore. He described the achievement as a reflection of the country's growing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Defence Minister called upon DPSUs to improve their delivery timelines, reduce import dependency, convert research and development efforts into technology leadership and take defence exports to newer heights.

He also stressed the need to increase productivity through capital expenditure, provide greater support to startups and MSMEs and raise product quality to global standards.

"The progress of DPSUs is not merely an economic or industrial necessity; it is a national security imperative," Singh said, pointing to lessons from recent global conflicts.

He stressed the importance of assured supply chains, surge capacity, availability of critical spares, rapid repair capabilities and the ability to sustain production during prolonged conflicts.

On research and development, Singh welcomed the increased investments being made by DPSUs but said the success of R&D should not be measured merely by the amount spent. Instead, he called for greater focus on developing new technologies, intellectual property, prototypes and operational products.

"We must identify niche technology areas where India can become not just self-reliant, but a global leader," he said.

Reiterating the government's vision of "Make in India, Make for the World", Singh urged the DPSUs to work towards becoming globally competitive enterprises.

"We must resolve to transform all DPSUs into global giants," he said.

During the event, CMDs of seven DPSUs, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), BEML and MIDHANI, presented dividend cheques totalling Rs 3,951 crore to the Defence Minister towards the government's equity shares for 2025-26.

Singh also released four publications highlighting the efforts of DPSUs and HAL towards indigenisation, innovation and future-ready defence capabilities. These included 'Aatmanirbhar DPSU - A Journey of DPSUs towards Self-Reliance', which outlines plans for indigenisation, development of new products and adoption of new processes over the next five years; DISHA, an initiative aimed at connecting industries with students and providing young minds hands-on exposure to defence technologies and modern manufacturing processes; 'Modernisation Roadmap of HAL', focusing on transforming the company into a future-ready aerospace enterprise; and 'Indigenisation Roadmap of HAL', aimed at enhancing self-reliance in the aerospace and defence sector.

(UNI)