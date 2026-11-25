LUCKNOW, Nov 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister to express his deepest condolences following the death of Yogi Adityanath's mother.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Adityanath at the latter's official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg and paid his tributes, the Lucknow Mahanagar (city) unit of the BJP said in a statement.

Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, died on Friday (November 20) in her native village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. She was 91.

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Residents of her native Panchur village had told PTI that she died around 11 am on Friday.

Devi had been ill for a long time and was only able to recognise family members, a Panchur gram sabha member had said. )PTI)