Rajnath Singh Arrives In Srinagar To Take Part In Kargil Vijay Diwas Event In Ladakh

Srinagar, Jul 25: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Srinagar to take part in the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Ladakh, officials said.

Singh arrived at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday morning and was received here by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the officials said.

They said the Defence minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to take part in the Vijay Diwas celebrations at Drass.

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Singh was scheduled to reach Drass by air, but the chopper could not operate due to inclement weather, the officials said, adding, the Defence minister then proceeded to Drass via road.

The two-day Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Drass on Saturday.