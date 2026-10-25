VARANASI, Oct 24: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Saturday to attend the final day's show at the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 being held at the Namo Ghat to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, is expected to offer prayers at the Sankat Mochan and Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reach the city on Sunday to attend the air show, among other engagements, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who reached the city on Saturday, and Governor Anandiben Patel are also scheduled to attend the final day's show on Sunday, the officials said.

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According to BJP office-bearers, Modi will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at around 10 am on Sunday, and head to Mirzamurad along the Varanasi-Prayagraj National Highway by helicopter to inaugurate Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility.

The facility marks an important step towards strengthening India's textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promoting industrial growth in the region, an official statement said.

At about 12 noon, the prime minister will reach Namo Ghat to witness the aerial display to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force under the theme 'Wings over Ganges', the officials said.

The three-day air show began on Thursday, with no show on Friday due to the legislative council elections in the state.

The aerial display will feature aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft.

Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate in the aerial display, showcasing jointness in operations, the officials said.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, will also participate in the event.

The BJP office-bearers said a large number of party workers and residents will greet the prime minister, for which welcome points have been set up at the Police Lines, Hukulganj Trimuhani, the timber market at Chauka Ghat, Bhadu Chungi, and near the turn to the Namo Ghat.

Special arrangements have also been made to welcome Modi at the Namo Ghat, they said.

Security has been tightened ahead of the prime minister's visit, dividing the city into 32 zones, 50 sectors and 80 sub-sectors, with around 11,900 security personnel deployed, police said. (PTI)