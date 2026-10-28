Rajnath Holds Talks With US Secretary Of War Hegseth

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held talks with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to take stock of India-US defence ties and explore ways to advance them further.

The meeting took place in Cebu, Philippines, on the margins of a multilateral conclave.

Singh and Hegseth are in Cebu to attend a meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping.

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ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 11-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners: India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

Ways to further shore up bilateral defence ties were expected to be the main focus of the Singh-Hegseth talks. (Agencies)