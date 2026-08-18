Rajnath flags decline in political discourse, Venkaiah calls for constructive opposition

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the decline in the language of political discourse in the country is "extremely shameful" and called for learning the importance of dignity in public life from former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu's journey.

Speaking at the launch of the former vice president's Hindi biography, "Popular Leader Venkaiah Naidu: From Udayagiri to Vice President", at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, Singh said the book brings out Naidu's personality, struggles and commitment to public welfare.

"We should learn from Venkaiahji's life the importance of maintaining dignity in language in public life. The decline that we are witnessing today in the language of political discourse is extremely shameful," Singh said.

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He praised Naidu's commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideology, describing it as "truly unparalleled", and said he always placed national interest above personal interest.

"He has always placed national interest above his personal interests. Nation First and Self Last. I believe Venkaiahji's life is a living example of this spirit of 'Nation First and Self Last'," Singh said.

Recalling his long association with Naidu, Singh said both of them began their public lives through student politics, worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later, became national presidents of the BJP.

He praised Naidu's tenure as the Rajya Sabha chairman, saying he enhanced the dignity of Parliament, improved its productivity and worked to remove colonial-era practices.

"As the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he enhanced the dignity of Parliament. During his tenure, the productivity of the Rajya Sabha increased by 70 per cent. He worked to end several colonial practices and advocated giving due respect to the mother tongue and Indian languages," Singh said.

During his tenure as the Rajya Sabha chairman, Naidu also discontinued the colonial-era expression, "I beg to lay", used by ministers while laying papers on the table of the House.

BJP president Nitin Nabin described Naidu's journey from an ordinary grassroots-level worker to the country's high constitutional positions as an inspiration for party workers and the younger generation.

Nabin said Naidu's journey from Udayagiri to becoming the vice president reflects the struggles of lakhs of BJP workers who continued to work for the party during its formative years.

"When Atalji had said the darkness will disappear and the lotus will bloom, I believe there were lakhs of workers who continued to struggle. Their struggles helped the BJP emerge as the country's largest political party. Venkaiah Naiduji also made struggle part of his resolve," he said.

Nabin said the biography is particularly relevant for the younger generation as it conveys the message that commitment and hard work can help a person move forward in life.

Naidu called for a constructive opposition in Parliament, saying political differences should focus on policies and programmes rather than individuals.

He said opposition parties have a legitimate role in a democracy but should ensure that Parliament functions and offer alternatives to government proposals.

"The opposition should oppose policies and programmes, not individuals," Naidu said.

He said the government and the prime minister can be opposed politically, but criticism should not turn into personal attacks or abusive language.

"The government and the prime minister can be opposed, but oppose their policies and programmes. Do not abuse individuals. Criticise, but give alternatives. The House should function," Naidu said.

He also urged the younger generation to remain positive and constructive and follow the principles of character, calibre, capacity and conduct.

"Be positive and constructive, not destructive or obstructive. Character, calibre, capacity and conduct are important," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described Naidu as a "people's leader", saying his position never defined him and his sensitive conduct and dedication to duty became his identity.

She said the title "Janpriya Neta" is apt for Naidu, who served people from his constituency to the entire country.

The book, authored by Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, traces Naidu's journey from grassroots politics in Andhra Pradesh to the vice president's office and chronicles his long public and political career. (PTI)