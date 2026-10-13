Rajnath felicitates Services athletes for 27 Asian Games medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Oct 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated sportspersons from the Defence Forces for winning 27 medals, including six gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze, at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi also attended the event organised to celebrate the Services' best-ever performance at the prestigious sporting event. A total of 92 athletes from the three Services competed in 19 disciplines, contributing significantly to India's fourth-place finish with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

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Interacting with the athletes, Rajnath Singh attributed their success to discipline, hard work, team spirit and dedication. He highlighted the sacrifices involved in balancing sporting preparations with unit duties and family responsibilities, while encouraging participants who did not win medals to remain determined.

The Defence Minister appreciated the role of the Mission Olympic Wing in identifying talent, providing scientific training and world-class facilities, and preparing athletes for international competitions. He also acknowledged the contributions of coaches, support staff, physiotherapists, nutritionists and families in shaping champions.

Singh reiterated the Government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and training facilities, calling for a systematic approach towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He urged athletes and support staff to set higher goals and strive for better results.

The Services athletes contributed 32 per cent of India's total medal tally and 28.57 per cent of its Gold medals. Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda won two Gold and one Silver, becoming the first Indian woman to win Gold in the individual Women's Trap event at the Games. Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh secured two Silver and one Bronze, becoming the first Indian male track-and-field athlete to win three individual medals at a single Asian Games edition.

Havildar Sawan Barwal won Silver in the Men's Marathon with a National Record timing of 2:11:37, ending India's 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon medal. Naib Subedar Sarvesh Kushare also secured a historic medal in Men's High Jump after a gap of 56 years for India. Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth and other senior officials were present on the occasion.