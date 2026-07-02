Rajkumar Hirani says Munna-Circuit inspired by Lord  Ram & Hanuman, making part 3 is his top priority

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani says the bond shared between the characters of Munna and Circuit is behind the enduring appeal of his "Munnabhai" franchise and promises that the third chapter in the story will be out as soon as he comes up with a crackling idea.

Hirani made his directorial debut with "Munnabhai MBBS" 2003 and followed it up with the sequel "Lage Raho Munnabhai" in 2006. In the movie, Sanjay Dutt played an affable goon, Munna, while Arshad Warsi essayed the role of his loyal sidekick, Circuit.

"Circuit was always there and he was a funny character, but obviously he (Arshad) brought so much life into it. Then for the second one it became very important to make it more stronger, and so you'll see Circuit in the second one has got more to do," Hirani, who has reunited with Warsi on his upcoming series, "Pritam and Pedro", told PTI in an interview.

The writer-director said the role of Circuit was conceived as a symbol of unwavering devotion to his friend, Munna, almost like a Ram-Hanuman equation.

"It's like Sherlock and Watson, whatever Sherlock wants to say he needs a friend to say that... So, this character was written like if Munna has something say, there is a gang but he (Circuit) is his loyal friend. We had, in our heads, thought Circuit is like Hanuman, and he (Munna) is Ram for him. He won't ask questions, if Bhai has said it, he will do it, no questioning," he added.

Warsi, summed up the enduring appeal of the character, saying, "Everybody wants a Circuit in their life. Even I want one."

The actor said though he didn't know much about the director, when he narrated the script of "Munnabhai MBBS", he liked Hirani's "sensibility" as a storyteller.

"I loved the story of what he narrated to me. I was like I wish I would do Munnabhai's role, it's such a nice role. I think there is so much of heart in this man and I don't know if people will like it or not, those things I don't know. But, first impression (about Hirani) was, he is a great guy, great sensibility, writes a beautiful story, that was enough for me (to do the film)," Warsi said.

Hirani revealed that the casting process for the film including Circuit's character went through some changes.

Initially Shah Rukh Khan and Makrand Deshpande were to play Munna and Circuit but the casting kept changing, Hirani recalled.

"This film went through a major journey; many other people were supposed to do it. There was a time when Shah Rukh was supposed to do it, and at that time Makrand was to do it. Then it kept getting delayed, so that time Makrand started directing a film, he said he couldn't do this, and then of course (we got Arshad)."

Hirani, who had been following the actor's work since his 1996 debut film, "Tere Mere Sapne", said he was initially unsure if Warsi would take up the part of Circuit, given it was the hero's friend role.

"I was very keen if he did it because I thought it would be fun. I still remember the day he came and agreed to it. I have the memories of the first day of the shoot," the director, known for films like "3 Idiots", "PK", "Sanju" and "Dunki", said.

Hirani was initially suprised and not quite on board with Warsi's improvisation and addition of quirky one-liners, but was soon won over.

"I remember the first shot and the flair with which he did it, I thought he was doing something wrong because there is no laughter in the script. Then after two or three shots, I discovered he was actually bringing something of his own to it," Hirani said recalling his initial trepidation with Warsi's style.

In one of the scenes, Warsi improvised a line and referred to a character as "Hakka noodles". Encouraged by the spontaneity of it, Hirani asked the actor to come up with similar quirky names so a doctor became "dispensary."

Fans of the movie have always demanded that Hirani come up with the third instalment that didn't quite move ahead beyond a trailer and the director assures that he too wants to bring back his most favourite characters.

"If you ask me, one film which I most want to do is 'Munnabhai' because, more than any other film, these are the most lovable characters. I've always admired them. So, when I talk about doing '3 Idiots' (sequel), people ask, 'You're not doing Munnabhai?'," he said.

"I really want to do it, and I know how much Sanju wants to do it. Sanju wants to do it and with so much of love and affection, he keeps calling and keeps calling. It will happen someday," he said.

Multiple plot ideas including titles like "Munna Bhai Chale America" and "Munna Bhai LLB" have been explored over the years, but a final script is yet to be locked.

"I've also given it to other writers to write. So, at this moment, they are also sitting and writing. So, someday, if we crack the story, then the very first thing that I'll make will be this (Munnabhai 3')."

Hirani's son Vir Hirani will make his acting debut with "Pritam and Pedro", which also marks his foray into OTT. He serves as a creator and producer of the cybercrime comedy-thriller.

Directed by Avinash Arun of "Paatal Lok" and "Three of Us" fame, the show is set to debut on July 3 on JioHotstar. (PTI)