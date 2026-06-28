Rajiv Jasrotia unveils life size statue of Martyr Harish Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 27: In a solemn and emotionally charged ceremony, BJP MLA from Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia on Saturday unveiled the life-size statue of Martyr Harish Singh Jasrotia of the 18 Dogra Regiment at his native village Jandore, honouring the brave soldier who laid down his life while defending the nation during Operation Rakshak at Leh on April 29, 2025.

The unveiling ceremony turned into a heartfelt tribute to the valour and patriotism of the martyr, drawing an impressive gathering of ex-servicemen, serving and retired Army officers, village elders, local youth, Panchayat representatives and residents from adjoining areas. The atmosphere echoed with patriotic slogans as floral tribute were offered to the statue, reflecting the deep respect and gratitude of the people towards the brave son of the soil.

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Paying glowing tribute to martyr Harish Singh Jasrotia, Rajiv Jasrotia said that the courage, commitment and supreme sacrifice of India's soldiers are the strongest pillars of the nation's security and sovereignty. He said the country enjoys peace and freedom because countless brave hearts stand guard along its borders under the most difficult and hostile conditions.

"The sacrifice made by Martyr Harish Singh Jasrotia can never be repaid,. He dedicated the prime of his life to protecting the motherland and ultimately attained martyrdom while performing his sacred duty. Such heroes never die; they continue to live forever in the hearts of the nation and inspire generations with their extraordinary courage and patriotism," the MLA said.

Rajiv Jasrotia remarked that memorials and statues of martyrs are not merely structures of stone but enduring symbols of sacrifice, national pride and inspiration. He said these monuments remind society, particularly the younger generation, of the priceless cost at which India's freedom, unity and integrity are protected.

Expressing deep respect for the martyr's family, the MLA lauded his parents, Jarnail Singh Jasrotia and Tripta Rani, for raising a son who chose the path of supreme service to the nation. He said every citizen owes a debt of gratitude to the families of martyrs, whose strength, resilience and sacrifices are no less significant than those of the soldiers themselves.

Calling upon the youth to draw inspiration from the martyr's exemplary life, Rajiv Jasrotia urged them to embrace discipline, honesty, dedication and patriotism in every sphere of life.