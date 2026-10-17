Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer 2' earns Rs 210 crore at box office

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer 2' earns Rs 210 crore at box office

NEW DELHI: (Oct 17) "Jailer 2", featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has collected Rs 210.65 crore in two days of release at the global box office. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who also helmed the first installment, which released...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:11 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

NEW DELHI: (Oct 17) "Jailer 2", featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has collected Rs 210.65 crore in two days of release at the global box office.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who also helmed the first installment, which released in 2023. It released in theatres on Thursday and is produced by Kalanithi under the banner Sun Pictures.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 125.25 crore on the first day and Rs 85.4 crore on the following day at the box office. The collection of the film at the domestic box office is Rs 113.65 crore gross.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra