Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer 2' earns Rs 210 crore at box office

NEW DELHI: (Oct 17) "Jailer 2", featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has collected Rs 210.65 crore in two days of release at the global box office.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who also helmed the first installment, which released in 2023. It released in theatres on Thursday and is produced by Kalanithi under the banner Sun Pictures.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 125.25 crore on the first day and Rs 85.4 crore on the following day at the box office. The collection of the film at the domestic box office is Rs 113.65 crore gross.