Rajinder Sharma asks Rahul to stop baseless campaign on SIR

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Senior BJP leader and former Jammu Mayor, Rajinder Sharma said that Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi should concentrate more on how India can beat China and US in economy and technology rather than continuing baseless campaign on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rajinder Sharma accompanied by Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, J&K BJP media incharge and Dr. Hari Dutt Shishu, spokesperson of the party was addressing a press conference at BJP J&K Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Monday.

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Rajinder Sharma said that the ill-conceived campaign by the Congress leader is misguiding the nation as SIR has been conducted for the 16th time this year and it has not taken place in the country for the first time.

"This exercise is being done to bring accountability and efficiency and it includes two phases-first is mapping in which base of the voter is checked to ascertain whether voter's parents have a vote or the individual voter has his own vote. And if vote of a person is not found, it is checked from BLO, AERO, ERO, District Election Office and online ECI portal," former Mayor said.

"If still his or her vote is not traced in the voter lists, then up-dation is conducted four times a year during which one may make his/her vote," he said, adding "There are 10.5 lakh booths in the country, 99 crore eligible voters and in 28 States and eight Union Territories the Election Commission has conducted SIR where only 13 crore voters were deleted which is very normal in such a big country with 145 crore population as many people either have died or changed their constituencies or had duplicate votes."

Sharma said that there is VVPAT to cross check the votes polled and all the process is completely transparent and accountable.

"I would like to appeal to Rahul Gandhi that he should stop defaming our institutions abroad and rather should talk on how we should liberate our nation from divisions of region, religion, caste, languages etc," he continued.

The senior BJP leader further said ``Instead Rahul Gandhi should work hard and guide the Government on how we should go ahead of China and US in education sector, health sector and in many other fields''.