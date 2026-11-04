Rajesh posted as DGP AP, Jamwal shifted to Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has ordered the transfers and postings of two senior AGMUT cadre IPS officers in the interest of the administration.

As per the order, Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, the 1995-batch IPS officer, who was serving as Director General of Police (DGP), Arunachal Pradesh, has been transferred and posted to Delhi, while Rajesh Kumar, also a 1995-batch IPS officer, who was currently on repatriation from central deputation, has been posted as DGP, Arunachal Pradesh.

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Jamwal is the son of the soil and has formerly served on several important positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including IGP Jammu, SSP Jammu, SSP Kathua, SSP Traffic Jammu before being transferred to Ladakh, where he served as ADGP Ladakh and DGP Ladakh.

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Rajesh Kumar has also held several important positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including IGP Jammu, DIG North Kashmir, Inspector General of Special Security Group (SSG), and IG CRPF (Operations) Kashmir.