Rajdhani among 4 trains to Delhi cancelled ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Passengers scramble for alternatives

*Rlys set up help desks, spl refund counters

Govind Sharma

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JAMMU, Oct 9: Passengers travelling to the national capital faced inconvenience today after the Jammu Railway Division cancelled four important trains, including the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, at short notice, forcing travellers with advance reservations to explore alternative arrangements.

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The cancellations affected passengers scheduled to travel today, disrupting their plans and leaving many uncertain about how to reach their destinations on time. Those with time-bound commitments faced additional difficulties, while others had to seek information about refunds and the availability of alternative services.

The cancelled trains included the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12426) and three services originating from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Train Numbers 12446 (Uttar Sampark Kranti Express), 22462 (Shri Shakti Express) and 04082 (special train).

The railway administration attributed the decision to anticipated heavy road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10. The cancellations form part of a wider Northern Railway decision affecting several trains bound for stations in the Delhi area.

The disruption comes ahead of a planned march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. The CJP has alleged that restrictions on transport services are intended to prevent people from reaching the national capital to participate in the demonstration.

To assist affected travellers, the Jammu Division has established special help desks at important railway stations and made arrangements for refunds. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM), Uchit Singhal, said railway personnel had been deployed at Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Kathua and Pathankot Cantt to guide passengers and address their concerns.

He said senior officers were monitoring the situation through a dedicated War Room, while the enquiry system had been strengthened to provide information about the cancellations and related arrangements. Bulk SMS messages were being sent to keep passengers informed, alongside announcements through public address systems, display boards, media and social media platforms.

Singhal said additional staff had been deployed to operate special refund counters, while the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police had been mobilised for crowd management. A dedicated Jammu Division helpline had also been activated to assist passengers.

The railway authorities have advised travellers to verify train status and seek assistance through helpline 139, the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) mobile application or station help desks before making further travel arrangements.