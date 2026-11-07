Rajatarangini, Mahabharata, Arthasastra inscribed in UNESCO’s MoW Asia-Pacific Regional Register

LG , CM hail recognition

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Nov 6: In a major recognition of Jammu and Kashmir's rich historical and literary heritage, the 12th-century manuscript of Kalhana's Rajatarangini has been inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register along with two other significant works of ancient Indian literature-the Mahabharata and Arthasastra.

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The decision was taken during the 11th session of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP), held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) had prepared the nomination dossiers for all three works.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the recognition as a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir and the country, saying the inclusion of Rajatarangini celebrated the Union Territory's rich intellectual heritage.

He said the recognition reaffirmed the timeless values of India's civilisational traditions and their contribution to humanity, while also reminding people of their responsibility to preserve this knowledge for future generations.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir, describing the inscription as international recognition of the region's profound historical and cultural legacy.

He said the manuscript, preserved at the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, was an invaluable repository of Kashmir's history and traditions.

Composed by Kashmiri scholar Kalhana between 1148 and 1150 CE, Rajatarangini, literally meaning "The River of Kings", is regarded as one of the earliest systematic historical accounts of the Indian subcontinent.

Written in Sanskrit using the Sharada script on traditional Kashmiri birch bark, the chronicle traces the history of Kashmir's rulers and dynasties, covering political developments, administration and social and cultural life.

The monumental work comprises 7,826 verses divided into eight books, known as Tarangas.

Unlike conventional royal accounts that largely glorified rulers, Kalhana attempted to present a critical and balanced account of historical events.

He drew upon earlier literary works, inscriptions, coins, monuments and land records to reconstruct the region's past, making the chronicle an important source for understanding medieval Kashmir.

UNESCO, in its observations on the nomination, highlighted Kalhana's method of examining historical sources, his chronological framework and ethical reflections.

It noted that the manuscript reflected an early sense of historical consciousness that was uncommon in South Asian literature of that period.

The Mahabharata, another work included in the regional register, is among the world's longest and most influential epic narratives.

Centred on the conflict between the Kauravas and Pandavas, it explores themes of duty, justice, morality, power and human relationships.

Its philosophical teachings, particularly those contained in the Bhagavad Gita, have had a lasting influence on Indian thought, literature and spiritual traditions.

The Arthasastra, traditionally attributed to ancient Indian scholar and strategist Kautilya, also known as Chanakya, is a significant treatise on governance and statecraft.

It deals with administration, economics, taxation, diplomacy, military strategy, law enforcement and intelligence, offering insights into the functioning of ancient Indian kingdoms and their political and economic systems.

The Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register is part of UNESCO's global initiative, launched in 1992, to identify, protect and promote documentary heritage of outstanding historical, cultural and intellectual significance.

The Asia-Pacific programme, established in 1998, covers 43 member countries and seeks to ensure that important manuscripts, documents and other historical records remain accessible to future generations.