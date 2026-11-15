Rajatarangini Enters UNESCO A Tribute to Kalhana

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UNESCO has inscribed the Srinagar manuscript of the Rajatarangini on its Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. The decision was taken in Jakarta, and the manuscript, preserved in the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, has been recognised alongside manuscripts of the Mahabharata and the Arthasastra. This is a great honour for Kashmir, a fitting tribute to Kalhana, and a well-deserved recognition of the extraordinary work he bequeathed to posterity.

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Kalhana composed the Rajatarangini in Sanskrit in Kashmir in 1148-49. Comprising 7,826 verses divided into eight books, it is arguably the finest historical work in Sanskrit literature. No other Sanskrit text undertakes quite the same ambitious enterprise: presenting a continuous account of Kashmir's history, from the legendary draining of the ancient Satisara Lake to the middle of the twelfth century. No other work has given Kashmir such an enduring historical memory.

Kalhana: The Historian and His Method

Kalhana was a historian of exceptional distinction, especially by the standards of his age. He recognised the importance of historical sources, acknowledged earlier chroniclers, examined their accounts and, where necessary, questioned and criticised them. Among the earlier authorities he mentions are Ksemendra's Nrpavali and works associated with Padmamihira and Helaraja. He also drew upon the Nilamata Purana, genealogical traditions, inscriptions, royal grants and other documentary material. His use of earlier accounts was not one of passive reproduction. He compared different narratives, examined inconsistencies and pointed out errors. He also made use of coins, monuments, family records and oral traditions. His father and uncle had served at court, giving him access to valuable information about political affairs. For events closer to his own time, he could draw upon the testimony of people who had witnessed them.

His conception of historical objectivity was remarkably advanced. Kalhana maintained that only that poet deserved praise whose account of the past, like the judgement of a judge, remained free from love and hatred. The historian, in his view, must not allow personal affection or animosity to distort the truth. This commitment to impartiality is among the most remarkable features of the Rajatarangini. Kalhana did not hesitate to expose the failings of kings, condemn the corruption of ministers or describe the suffering inflicted upon ordinary people by those in power.

The Poet's Imagination: History as Mahakavya

Kalhana was not merely a historian; he was also a poet of the highest order. The Rajatarangini is composed in the Mahakavya tradition, employing elaborate descriptions, similes, metaphors, dramatic contrasts and profound emotional expression. His poetic imagination is evident in his descriptions of Kashmir's landscapes, royal processions, religious ceremonies, military expeditions, human suffering and the tragic consequences of political ambition. He makes history come alive through individual characters and memorable incidents. His command of Rasa, the Indian aesthetic theory of emotional experience, is particularly impressive. Srngara (love), Vira (heroism), Karuna (pathos), Raudra (fury), Bhayanaka (terror), Bibhatsa (revulsion), Adbhuta (wonder) and Santa (tranquillity) all find expression in his narrative. His poetry frequently moves from the grandeur of royal achievement to the fragility of human existence. Kalhana wrote to instruct and delight, but also to free the mind from passion and prejudice. Drawing upon the great narrative tradition of India, associated with the Brhatkatha, he transformed historical events into compelling literature. He made history live and raised storytelling to the level of historical art.

Kashmir: A Centre of Indic Civilisation

The Rajatarangini places Kashmir in a position of distinction as a land with a recorded historical tradition extending from antiquity to the twelfth century. Few regions in the world can claim such an enduring indigenous historical record. It presents Kashmir as a great centre of Sanskrit and Indic learning, while also illuminating its historical and cultural connections with Gandhara. Kalhana describes a land in which Sanskrit was the language of administration, poetry, law and philosophy. Its courts patronised learning; its temples and mathas sustained religious and intellectual life; and its scholars and poets contributed to the development of literature, aesthetics and philosophy.

Kashmir was connected with the intellectual centres of Kanauj and Bengal and stood at an important meeting point between the Indian subcontinent and Central Asia. It maintained close historical connections with Gandhara to the west. These were relationships shaped by art, Buddhism, trade, marriage, warfare and scholarship. It presents Kashmir as a centre in its own right, rooted in Indic civilisation, nourished by Sanskrit learning and enriched by its interactions with Gandhara and other regions.

Its references to Varanasi, Gaya, Prayaga, Kanauj, Malwa, Bengal, the Deccan and other parts of the subcontinent demonstrate the extensive political, religious, commercial and cultural connections that existed during the period. Kashmir was never an isolated valley. It participated in the larger currents of Indian intellectual, political and religious life.

The Mahabharata, Buddhism and Kashmir's Sacred Traditions

The Rajatarangini also places Kashmir within the cultural world of the Mahabharata, reflecting a shared epic imagination and the larger traditions of Dharma, sacred geography and Indian wisdom. It was a land of literature, poetics, aesthetics, music and sacred texts, a university, a temple and a capital in one. It refers to Sri Krishna's visit to Kashmir for the coronation of Queen Yashovati and to Kashmir's participation in the Mahabharata war. It also records the strong association of the Buddhist philosopher Nagarjuna with Kashmir. These traditions are significant in understanding how Kashmir's historical memory situated the valley within the wider religious and epic imagination of India. The text also refers to the Jauhar performed by Sahi queens within Vijayesvara, as well as to the Nrtyamandapas in certain temples, where music and dance were performed as sacred offerings to the deity. Rajatarangini describes a landscape in which Saiva temples and Buddhist Viharas existed side by side, and in which the worship of Siva, Visnu and the Buddha formed part of the religious life of the region.

Kings, Queens and Statesmen: The Political History of Kashmir

One of Kalhana's greatest achievements is his portrayal of Kashmir's rulers as complex human beings rather than idealised figures. He records their virtues and accomplishments, but also their weaknesses, excesses and failures. Among the important personalities whose lives and reigns he describes are Suyya the engineer, King Avantivarman, Sankaravarman, Harsha, Queen Didda and numerous rulers of the Utpala and Karkota dynasties.

From Rajatarangini we learn about Suyya ,the exceptional engineer who regulated the waters of the Vitasta, transforming the agricultural landscape and helping to make the valley more fertile. King Avantivarman restored order after a period of anarchy and undertook significant public works, including the development of towns and temples. His reign represents an important phase of administrative and economic reconstruction. Sankaravarman extended the kingdom and strengthened its political and military power. Harsha emerges as a ruler of learning and ambition, but also one whose eccentricities and pride formed part of his character. Queen Didda stands out for her courage, political acumen and statecraft. She held Kashmir together during a period of factional struggles and demonstrated the formidable capacity of a woman ruler to exercise power.

The Karkotas gave Kashmir one of its greatest imperial periods, while the Utpalas made significant contributions to its administrative development. Each dynasty left its mark on the political and cultural evolution of the valley.

Lalitaditya Muktapida: The Glory of Kashmir

Among the great rulers of Kashmir, Lalitaditya Muktapida occupies a particularly distinguished place in the Rajatarangini. Ruling in the eighth century, Lalitaditya is remembered for his military campaigns, extensive political ambitions, architectural patronage and the remarkable influence he exercised beyond the boundaries of Kashmir. Kalhana associates him with the construction of the magnificent Sun Temple at Martand, as well as with the establishment of towns and canals and the patronage of poets and scholars. His reign is presented as a period in which Kashmir emerged as a formidable political power. He defeated Yashovarman of Kanauj and undertook military campaigns towards the east, south and north. The fame of his kingdom, according to Kalhana's account, extended as far as China. Lalitaditya is one of Kalhana's greatest gifts to Kashmir and, through Kashmir, to India and the wider world.

Kashmir's Architectural and Spiritual Heritage

It is largely through Kalhana's immortal Rajatarangini that the world has come to appreciate the grandeur of ancient Kashmir's temples, sacred shrines, pilgrimage centres and royal cities. The monuments and sacred sites associated with Kashmir's extraordinary architectural, spiritual and intellectual heritage include:

Martand Sun Temple.

Avantisvara and Avantisvamin temples at Avantipura.

Naranag temple complex.

Narasthan Temple.

Parihasapura.

Sugandhesa Temple.

Sankaragaurisvara Temple.

Pandrethan Temple, Jyesthesvara Temple (Shankaracharya).

Vijayesvara Temple, Payar Temple, Mamalesvara Temple.

Bumzu temples. , Sarada Pitha.

These and countless other sacred sites stand as testimony to Kashmir's extraordinary architectural and religious traditions. They represent a period of remarkable artistic accomplishment, intellectual vitality and spiritual expression. Kalhana's chronicle has preserved the memory of their former splendour and historical significance. Tragically, many of these magnificent monuments now lie in ruins, having suffered destruction and desecration during episodes of religious iconoclasm under certain later Sultans and other rulers.

The Continuity of Kashmir's Historical Tradition

One of the most remarkable features of the Rajatarangini is that Kalhana's work did not remain an isolated literary achievement. It inspired a continuous tradition of historical writing in Kashmir.

Kalhana recorded the history of his own age, and his successors continued the task. Jonaraja followed him, then Srivara, Prajyabhatta and Suka. Each chronicler carried the historical narrative forward, century after century, down to the period of Mughal rule.

The Kashmiri Pandit Scholars Who Preserved Kalhana's Legacy

The UNESCO recognition is also a tribute to the generations of Kashmiri Pandits who preserved, copied, studied, explained, edited and translated the Rajatarangini, making it accessible to the wider world. The story of its modern recovery begins with the Codex Archetypus, the most authentic Sarada manuscript of the Rajatarangini. It had been preserved for nine generations by a Kashmiri Pandit family and was located by Georg Buhler in 1875 in the possession of Pandit Kesavram. In 1889, Kesavram's three sons, Pandit Balakram, Pandit Madhavram and Pandit Kavalaram, made their three inherited portions available to Marc Aurel Stein. These manuscripts became the foundation of Stein's critical Sanskrit edition, published in 1892, and his English translation, published in 1900. This was a landmark in the modern study of Kalhana. Yet the achievement would not have been possible without the knowledge, guidance and scholarly assistance of numerous Kashmiri Pandits.

Pandit Govind Kaul, who worked with Stein from 1888 to 1899, contributed indispensable erudition to the translation and editing of the text. His command of Sanskrit and his knowledge of Kashmir's historical and cultural traditions were essential to the undertaking. Pandit Sahaz Bhatt also worked with Govind Kaul on the Hindi translation.

Pandit Sahib Ram Kaul made another outstanding contribution. He procured manuscripts, undertook a critical study of the Nilamata Purana, an important source for understanding Kalhana's work, and compiled the sacred geography of Kashmir from references in the Rajatarangini. His research was invaluable in interpreting the historical and geographical references in the chronicle. His son, Pandit Damodar Kaul, continued the chronicle tradition and provided guidance to Stein in his work. Mahamahopadhyaya Pandit Mukund Ram Shastri offered valuable guidance and assistance in translating the text. Professor Nityanand Shastri, whom Stein described as the crest jewel of Kashmiri scholars, rendered important scholarly assistance. Rajanaka Ratnakantha's manuscript, containing glosses and corrections, became the foundation of the modern edition.

Another major contribution came from Ranjit Sitaram Pandit, who published a complete English translation of the Rajatarangini in 1935, making Kalhana's work accessible to a wider readership.

The Role of Maharaja Pratap Singh and the Persian Translators

Recognition must also be given to Maharaja Pratap Singh, who sanctioned grants and provided support for the scholarly work undertaken to recover, edit and publish the Rajatarangini. An important role was played by Pandit Suraj Kaul, Finance Member of Maharaja Pratap Singh's Royal Council. At the insistence of his son, Hari Kishen Kaul, a student of Stein at Lahore, Suraj Kaul mediated with the three sons of Pandit Kesavram to persuade them to make their inherited portions of the manuscript available for the critical edition. This became a landmark in the recovery and publication of one of India's oldest and most important historical records. The contribution of the Persian translators must also be acknowledged. The Rajatarangini was translated into Persian on three important occasions: Mulla Ahmad undertook the translation under the patronage of Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin. Shah Muhammad Shahabadi translated it during the reign of Emperor Akbar. Haidar Malik produced a Persian version during the reign of Emperor Jahangir.

The Rajatarangini is far more than a chronicle of Kashmir's kings; it is the intellectual testament of a civilisation conscious of its past. Through its historical vision, Kalhana preserved the political fortunes, geographical imagination, scholarly achievements, cultural splendour and collective memory of Kashmir. His work transcended royal genealogy to become a remarkable exercise in historical inquiry, reflecting upon the impermanence of power and the continuity of civilisation. The UNESCO recognition of the Srinagar manuscript honours not merely an ancient text, but Kashmir's enduring contribution to humanity's intellectual heritage. Kalhana gave Kashmir its history; Kashmir gave Kalhana to the world.