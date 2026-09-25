Rajasthan: Training aircraft makes emergency landing over technical issue in tyre; no casualties

AJMER, Sep 24 : A training aircraft made an emergency landing at Kishangarh airport in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday following a technical problem with one of its tyres, officials said.

The two people on board the Piper Archer aircraft of a private training academy are safe, they said.

After receiving information, the airport authorities activated emergency protocols and alerted fire and rescue teams. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also called to the airport.

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The aircraft circled over the airport for some time as it had substantial amount of fuel and an immediate landing was avoided.

The aircraft was subsequently made to land on a foam bed as a precautionary measure. Both occupants were safely evacuated after the landing, officials said.

Airport authorities, police, fire and SDRF personnel remained deployed at the spot.

The cause of the technical problem and the extent of damage to the aircraft are being assessed, officials said.

Private firm Avyanna Aviation operates the flight training base at Kishangarh airport. (PTI)