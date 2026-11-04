Rajasthan top-performing State in sales at SARAS Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: Rajasthan emerged as the top-performing state in sales at the 10-day SARAS Mela in Srinagar, while Srinagar district secured the first position in the best food category as the exhibition concluded at Polo View Park today.

The fair, organised by the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), brought together more than 200 women artisans and entrepreneurs from 17 States and Union Territories, providing them a platform to showcase and sell their products.

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The Mela, which began on October 25, featured 80 stalls showcasing handicrafts, handloom products and traditional food items made by members of women-led self-help groups (SHGs) from different parts of the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Mission Director JKRLM Dr Shubhra Sharma expressed satisfaction over the response to the exhibition, particularly the encouraging sales and participation of women entrepreneurs from across the country.

She said the objective of organising the SARAS Mela extended beyond business and product promotion, as it also provided a common platform for women SHG members to interact, exchange experiences and explore opportunities for mutual learning and economic growth.

The exhibition featured a diverse range of traditional products, including Sozni and Aari embroidery from J&K , Kutchi handloom from Gujarat, Phulkari suits from Punjab, pickles from Lakshadweep, Pochampally Ikat from Telangana, Sambalpuri textiles from Odisha and Kantha embroidery from West Bengal.

Dr Sharma also acknowledged the support of various line departments and the media in making the event successful and bringing the products and entrepreneurial efforts of rural women to a wider audience.

The concluding ceremony featured a felicitation programme during which SHG members were awarded certificates for their contributions.

Rajasthan was adjudged the best-performing state in the sales category, while Srinagar district secured the top honour in the food category.

Additional Mission Director JKRLM Syed Naseer Ahmad, State Project Managers and other officials of the Mission attended the closing ceremony.