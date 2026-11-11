Raise age bar in JK Bank recruitment: Malik

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Doda, Mehraj Malik has demanded to raise age bar in the recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers (POs) and Banking Associates in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, advertised recently.

Talking to media-persons today Malik said after a long time the J&K Bank has advertised posts. Many educated youth were waiting for the opportunity. In their long wait, many of them crossed the age of 30 years. The J&K Government has fixed maximum age limit in various Government jobs as 40 years. The J&K Bank Management should also raise the age limit at least upto 35 years if not 40, for these posts so that maximum educated youth could get benefit.

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The Doda MLA further said that parents spend huge money in the education of their children. They keep high hopes from their children. The unemployment has gone high in J&K during past one decade. Even in the Government sector also, there is not enough recruitment being conducted. The Government must conduct recruitment on fast track basis and fill up maximum posts so that unemployed youth could get accommodated, he added.

Malik said there are many Posts Graduates, Ph.D. candidates. Many have done BEd and MEd but it is unfortunate that post of teachers are not being advertised since long. The schools are facing shortage of teaching staff but the concerned authorities are unconcerned over the issue. Even the condition in health sector is also not good, specially in Chenab region. The vacant posts should be filled up soon. He pointed out that for the posts of MTS, the 12th pass qualification has been fixed. Unfortunately, the graduates and post graduates can not apply for the same.

He alleged that present Government has failed to deliver to the people and masses are suffering a lot in all the sectors. He also referred to the shortage of civic amenities, road condition and water crisis in many areas.

The AAP MLA further said that he along with his party leaders has decided to visit all the 20 districts of JKUT from Nov 15 onwards and create awareness among the people. He said the campaign would be launched from district Anantnag Kashmir.