Rais Ahmad Qazi Promoted As Special Secretary Legal
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted Rais Ahmad Qazi, Additional Secretary to Government, as Special Secretary to Government in the J&K Legal (Gazetted) Service in Pay Level-13 (Rs 1,23,100–2,15,900) with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted Rais Ahmad Qazi, Additional Secretary to Government, as Special Secretary to Government in the J&K Legal (Gazetted) Service in Pay Level-13 (Rs 1,23,100–2,15,900) with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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