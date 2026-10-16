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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Rais Ahmad Qazi Promoted As Special Secretary Legal

Rais Ahmad Qazi Promoted As Special Secretary Legal

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted Rais Ahmad Qazi, Additional Secretary to Government, as Special Secretary to Government in the J&K Legal (Gazetted) Service in Pay Level-13 (Rs 1,23,100–2,15,900) with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
07:05 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted Rais Ahmad Qazi, Additional Secretary to Government, as Special Secretary to Government in the J&K Legal (Gazetted) Service in Pay Level-13 (Rs 1,23,100–2,15,900) with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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