After Rain, Snowfall, Weather Likely To Remain Dry During The Next 7 Days In J&K: MeT

SRINAGAR, Mar 14: After rain and snowfall, the weather improved and is likely to remain dry for the next seven days, officials said.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said, “the weather will generally remain dry till March 20, while a fresh Western disturbance may trigger a fresh spell of rain and snowfall at many places from March 22 to 24.”.

Kashmir plains were lashed by light to moderate rains, while some upper reaches, including tourist spots in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, received a fresh spell of snowfall during the past 24 hours.

The MeT office said Srinagar received 9.1mm of rainfall, Qazigund 24.6mm, Pahalgam 15.6mm of rainfall and 3.0cm of snowfall, Kupwara 14.9mm of rainfall, Kokernag 18.9mm, and Gulmarg 24,2mm of rainfall and 22.0cm of snowfall during the past 24 hours.

The night temperature at all stations in the Kashmir Valley was recorded below normal, while the day temperature also slipped down due to rain and snowfall. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature below 2.1C against the normal of 14.7C the previous day.

Srinagar witnessed a drop in the night temperature recorded at a low of 4.4C during the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday against the 5.4?C recorded the previous night. However, it was 0.7C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir recorded a low of 1.8C against the 3.4C, while the picnic spot of Kokernag plunged to 1.3C against the 4.2C recorded the previous night.

The night temperature at Pahalgam dropped to -1.3C from -0.5C a day ago. It was 0.1C below normal for the famous tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

The temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg slipped down to -4.8C from -1.2C the previous night. It was 1.5C below normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Kupwara had a low of 1.2C against 4.5C the previous night. It was 1.1C below normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Thursday, the MeT office said. (Agencies)