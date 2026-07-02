Rains lash parts of south Gujarat, trigger waterlogging in several areas; more showers forecast

AHMEDABAD, Jul 1 : Heavy rains lashed parts of south Gujarat on Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Showers were recorded in parts of Surat, Navsari and Valsad districts in south Gujarat as well as in districts of the Saurashtra region.

The IMD issued warning of heavy to very heavy precipitation with isolated extremely heavy rains in south Gujarat in its forecast till July 5, and fairly widespread to widespread showers in several districts till July 7.

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Monsoon onset has brought rains in parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions, with heavy showers occurring in parts of Valsad districts on Wednesday.

Due to rains, several areas in Vapi, Surat and Junagadh were waterlogged, with road closure causing hardship for commuters. Local rivers in these regions received fresh rainwater and inundated several approach roads.

Valsad district received the heaviest rainfall during the day, with Vapi and Umbergaon talukas recording 135 mm and 100 mm rainfall, respectively, in 12 hours till 6 pm, data released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) showed.

Parts of Junagadh, Rajkot, Navsari and Amreli districts also received rains during the day, it said.

Showers caused water to accumulate in low-lying areas of Vapi, an industrial town, causing difficulties for commuters. Heavy rains in Junagadh city inundated several low-lying areas, including an underbridge.

On Tuesday also, parts of south Gujarat, especially in districts like Navsari, Surat and Valsad, and Amreli in Saurashtra received heavy rains, data showed.

In June, Gujarat received a total rainfall of 35.21 mm, with as many as 47 talukas still without showers, and 157 with rains not exceeding 50 mm, out of state's total 268 talukas, SEOC data showed.

The met department said in its update that the southwest monsoon, which entered Gujarat on June 24, has advanced further into more parts of North Arabian sea, Gujarat, entire Daman and Diu, more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, remaining areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, entire Jammu Kashmir, and some parts of Haryana and Punjab.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan during the next two days," the IMD added. (PTI)