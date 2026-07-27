Rains Damage Goods at Ware House; Traders Seek Additional Storage Space
Traders at the Jammu Ware House, a key distribution hub for essential commodities across Jammu and Kashmir, have suffered losses after heavy rain damaged goods stored in the open. Shopkeepers said inadequate godown space forces them to...
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Traders at the Jammu Ware House, a key distribution hub for essential commodities across Jammu and Kashmir, have suffered losses after heavy rain damaged goods stored in the open. Shopkeepers said inadequate godown space forces them to keep stock outside for daily dispatches across the Union Territory. They have appealed to the government to provide additional storage facilities to prevent such losses in the future.
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