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Rains Damage Goods at Ware House; Traders Seek Additional Storage Space

      Traders at the Jammu Ware House, a key distribution hub for essential commodities across Jammu and Kashmir, have suffered losses after heavy rain damaged goods stored in the open. Shopkeepers said inadequate godown space forces them to...

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Daily Excelsior
07:05 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Traders at the Jammu Ware House, a key distribution hub for essential commodities across Jammu and Kashmir, have suffered losses after heavy rain damaged goods stored in the open. Shopkeepers said inadequate godown space forces them to keep stock outside for daily dispatches across the Union Territory. They have appealed to the government to provide additional storage facilities to prevent such losses in the future.

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