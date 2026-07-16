Rainfall Activity Likely To Increase Over Northwest India; Heavy Rain Forecast For Haryana On July 20-21: IMD

Panchkula, July 16: Rainfall activity is likely to increase across Northwest India over the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 20 and 21.

According to the All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) on Wednesday morning, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from July 16 to July 20, while rainfall activity is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread on July 21.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during July 20-21, as monsoon conditions continue across the region.

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Neighbouring Punjab is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from July 16 to July 19, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during July 20-21.

The weather department has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab during July 20-21.

In the Himalayan region, Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall during July 16-17, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 18 to July 22.

Uttarakhand is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on July 16, with rainfall becoming fairly widespread to widespread from July 17 to July 21.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during July 16-19, Himachal Pradesh during July 18-19, and isolated very heavy rainfall over both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during July 20-21.

For Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely during July 16-17, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during July 18-22.

The region is also likely to experience isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during July 16-22. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely there during July 19-21.

In Uttar Pradesh, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Uttar Pradesh during July 16-18 and East Uttar Pradesh during July 16-17. Rainfall activity is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread over West Uttar Pradesh during July 19-21 and East Uttar Pradesh during July 18-21.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh during July 17-21 and West Uttar Pradesh during July 19-21.

Rainfall Likely Over Central and Eastern India The IMD has also forecast continued monsoon activity over Central and Eastern India. In Central India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh during July 16-21 and East Madhya Pradesh during July 16-19. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh during July 20-21 and Chhattisgarh during July 16-22.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 km/h, gusting to 60 kmph) are likely over West and East Madhya Pradesh during July 16-19, while isolated thunderstorms and lightning are expected over Vidarbha during July 18-19 and Chhattisgarh during July 16-19.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over East Madhya Pradesh during July 18-19 and Chhattisgarh during July 16-17.

In East India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during July 16-22, Bihar during July 17-20, and Odisha during July 16-18.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during July 16-18 and on July 21, Gangetic West Bengal during July 17-19, Jharkhand during July 16-18, Bihar during July 16-17 and on July 21, and Odisha during July 18-19.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during July 19-20, Gangetic West Bengal on July 16, Bihar during July 18-20, and Odisha during July 16-17.

The latest IMD bulletin indicates that rainfall activity will remain widespread across several parts of the country over the next week, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in Northwest, Central, and Eastern India. The weather department has advised people to keep track of the latest forecasts and warnings issued by the IMD and local authorities. (Agencies)