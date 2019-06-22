Raina, other BJP leaders meet Nadda, discuss political issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Bharatiya Janata Party, (BJP) State president, Ravinder Raina along with other members called on BJP national working president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, at New Delhi today and discussed the important issues related to the development and security in J&K with him.

BJP State general secretaries, Dr. Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi and State secretary, Arvind Gupta accompanied BJP State president, Ravinder Raina during the meeting with the newly appointed BJP national working president, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

BJP leaders also held threadbare discussions regarding the various types of arrangements including security issues during the Amarnath Yatra, while discussing other vital issues of State with the national working president, for which the national leader positively assured the party’s state representatives.

Ravinder Raina, while congratulating BJP national working president, JP Nadda for the imperative and responsible post, discussed the political scenario of J&K. He presented the comprehensive details of the social and political situation currently prevailing over in the State. He said that as the BJP national president, Amit Shah is bestowed upon with the additional responsibility as Union Home Minister, the nomination of senior leader J.P. Nadda as working national president of party will ensure the smooth progression of party’s organizational activities at the national level.

He said that we are certain that Nadda will continue to give personal attention towards the State of J&K keeping issues related to the State at top priority.

J P Nadda, expressed his gratitude towards the gesture shown by J&K BJP leaders and assured them that the Central leadership is highly concerned towards all the developments in the State. He said that we all are part and parcel of a humble Nationalist organization, who just remain loyal to their assigned task irrespective of the post given and give their hundred percent till the completion of assigned chore.

He maintained that BJP is committed to develop J&K on the most modern lines while giving boost to its internal economy and bringing back the socio-political scenario to absolute normal in the State.