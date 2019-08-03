Raina hits out at rumour mongers, endorses deployment of forces

‘BJP to hoist Tricolour in every Panchayat, town’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hoist “Tiranga” right from the Panchayats and towns in all three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

This was stated by BJP State president, Ravinder Raina, while talking to reporters at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar near here today along with former State president, Sat Sharma, party State general secretaries Dr. Narinder Singh and Yudhvir Sethi, party State chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi and other senior leaders from the State.

Ravinder Raina, congratulated brave security personnel for their big achievement as they earned huge applause and appreciation for saving precious lives of innocent devotees and other civilians by recovering a big haul of explosives, arms and ammunition. He said that the forces averted a big tragedy as they recovered IEDs, snipers and gave a big jolt to the conspiracy by terrorist organizations to disturb peace in the State. Pakistan supported terrorists hatched a conspiracy which was effectively foiled by our security forces by recovering arms made in the Pakistan and soon all the terrorists will be neutralized by the brave security personnel, he added.

BJP State president gave rest to all the rumour mongering and the misinformation campaign about the movement of the Army personnel in the State, that is being propagated on the social media websites.

Raina, said that BJP welcomes the additional deployment of security personnel in the State. They are our brothers and sons of the soil. They are our protectors, who sacrifice all worldly pleasures to serve the nation.

Raina, said that Kashmir based politicians are not afraid for the fellow citizens but for saving their skins as they know that their black deeds will stand exposed now.

Politicians like Mehbooba Mufti and others are making hue and cry on the deployment of security forces, which is actually for safeguarding the peace loving population of the State, he said.

Raina, added that security agencies have issued an advisory that all the devotees must follow the security guidelines during the time of their stay in the Valley and must not go to interior spaces for their own personal safety as the terrorists will be desperate to cause. The same holds true for the local residents and the advisory has been issued to save the precious lives of all.

Raina, said that security agencies have received input of infiltration into the Indian side with active help of Pakistan. He said that forces are capable to counter any such event. He said that BJP fully supports the Governor, administration and security forces.

The additional deployment is to the augment the security forces for safeguarding the precious lives of innocents.

Raina, said that only those persons are opposing this move, who have done something wrong and are trying to hide facts. “We must not fell prey to rumour mongering. This rumour mongering being propagated by vested interests is well designed to infuse fear psychosis among the natives by shrewd Valley based political parties. But these persons will never succeed in their nefarious designs.