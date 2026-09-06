Raina demands impartial, time bound investigation into rape of minor in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Mahila Congress president Shameema Raina today demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the alleged rape of a minor girl in Chatroo, Kishtwar, and sought strict action against those responsible.

Addressing a press conference here, Raina said the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice at the earliest.

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She said the investigation should be conducted impartially and completed within a reasonable timeframe to ensure justice for the victim and her family.

Raina alleged that a teacher was involved in the case and demanded that the person be brought to justice.

"The teacher involved must be brought to justice," she said, adding that "unfortunate times have come where such incidents are happening."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Raina said that since the party came to power, the slogan for women had effectively changed from "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" to "Beti Rulao".

"We are pained to see what the women are facing across the country," she said.

Calling the case a matter of grave concern, Raina noted that the victim belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community and urged the authorities not to allow the investigation to drag on.

Raina also raised several other issues, including alleged irregularities in donations collected in the name of the Ram Mandir, student concerns and paper leaks, and the alleged assault of Muslim journalists in Delhi.

On Ram Mandir donations, she alleged a lack of accountability and demanded action over what she described as financial bungling.

Under what she termed "Chhatron Ki Goonj", Raina raised student-related concerns and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had highlighted issues affecting students, particularly allegations of paper leaks.

She also accused the BJP of pursuing communal politics and dividing the country along communal lines.

Raina said the J&K Pradesh Mahila Congress would continue to raise issues concerning the public and advocate their rights, dignity, justice and welfare.