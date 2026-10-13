Rain, Snow Likely Across Jammu And Kashmir Till October 15; Dry Spell Expected Thereafter

Srinagar, Oct 13: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness a fresh spell of unsettled weather over the next three days, with rain expected across several areas and light snowfall possible over higher reaches, while predominantly dry conditions are forecast to return from October 16, according to the latest weather updates.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its warning issued on Tuesday, flagged thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather for October 13, followed by a warning of heavy rainfall for October 14. The department has listed no further warnings for the Union Territory from October 15 to 19.

According to the forecast issued by Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the wet spell is expected to continue intermittently between October 13 and 15 under the influence of a Western Disturbance. Light to moderate rain is likely at many places, while higher reaches may receive light snowfall. The precipitation is expected to occur in spells, with breaks between showers rather than continuous rainfall throughout the day.

Advertisement

The changing weather pattern is also likely to keep daytime temperatures below normal during the initial phase of the spell, bringing a noticeable change in conditions across the Kashmir Valley and adjoining areas.

For October 16 and 17, the forecast indicates generally improved weather, although brief showers cannot be ruled out at isolated places, particularly in higher reaches during the afternoon or evening.

Predominantly dry weather is expected to prevail from October 18 to 22. However, isolated brief showers may still occur at one or two places, according to the extended forecast.

The expected improvement after October 15 is likely to provide a window of relatively stable weather for outdoor activities and agricultural operations, although local conditions may vary, particularly in mountainous areas.

Farmers have been advised to safeguard harvested crops, including apples and paddy, and ensure their safe storage in view of the possibility of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds during the initial phase of the forecast period.

People, particularly those travelling to higher reaches, have been advised to remain attentive to official weather updates as conditions may change during the wet spell. The IMD's warning for October 14 specifically highlights the possibility of heavy rainfall, while its subsequent outlook points towards a gradual return to drier conditions.

The forecast remains subject to revision as the weather system evolves, and people are advised to follow updates issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar and the IMD. (KNT)