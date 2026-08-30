Rain lashes Jammu, Vaishno Devi Yatra shifted to old track

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: While heavy rain lashed parts of Jammu during morning hours today, the pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has been shifted to old track following a landslide near Himkoti in Trikuta Hills of Katra in Reasi district on Saturday.

Officials sources said that the yatra was suspended temporarily along Himkoti route after a landslide hit the track during morning hours amid rain.

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"The route has been temporarily closed in view of the safety of pilgrims," an official said adding that men are on the job of restoration work.

He claimed that route was restored and more than 18,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine till 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, river Tawi and several Nallahs were flooded in Jammu area in view of the rain during morning hours today. Parts of Udhampur and Reasi also experienced rain today. Several Nallahs were flooded on Janipue-Ban Talab- Thathar -Amb Gharota road besides in parts of Nagrota and Bajalata area. Even Ban area near Toll point on National Highway witnessed water logging for some time due to ongoing highway widening work.

River Tawi in Jammu witnessed flash flood during the day due to rain in the upper areas including parts of Udhampur and Ramnagar. The water logging and the seasonal Nallahs in these pockets affected the smooth movement of the vehicles. However, the weather improved during the mid day.