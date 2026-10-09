Rain, hailstorm lash parts of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Torrential rains, accompanied by hailstorms and thunderstorms, lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions, even as the Meteorological Department forecast a wet spell with light snowfall over higher reaches during the next 48 hours.

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A spell of heavy rain lashed several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, this evening. Many areas also witnessed intense hailstorms, gusty winds and thunderstorms, resulting in water logging at a few places.

Meanwhile, rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of the Jammu region, including Jammu district, bringing temporary relief from the prevailing dry conditions. Several other districts also experienced spells of rain and gusty winds during the day and evening.

The showers marked a gradual transition towards cooler weather in the Jammu region. Temperatures are expected to decline progressively in the coming days, particularly during mornings and evenings, with intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity possible at some places.

The MeT Office said rainfall, with light snowfall over higher reaches, is possible at scattered places till October 10. A brief spell of light rain is also possible at a few places towards the evening of October 9 and on October 11-13.

From October 14-15, light rain, with light snowfall over higher reaches and thunder/gusty winds at many places, is possible, it added.

However, the MeT Office has indicated that no major rainfall activity is expected in the region up to October 20. Weather is likely to remain generally stable during this period, barring isolated or light showers at some places.