Rain fury in Himachal: Landslides, flooding, bridge collapse disrupt life

SHIMLA, Jul 11: Moderate to heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh today, leading to a landslide in Shimla, a bailey bridge installed only last year collapsing in Sangla, and floodwater submerging a single-storeyed house and jeopardising several others in Kinnaur district.

The retaining wall beneath the road near Sanjauli College in the Bothwell area of Shimla city collapsed early morning, sending debris sliding towards the residential houses below.

Officers from the district administration and other departments arrived at the spot to assess the situation, officials said.

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Locals claimed that the municipal corporation granted permission for a private construction project in the area that involved excavation, which became unstable due to incessant rains, triggering the landslide.

Demanding an immediate halt to construction and a geological inspection of the entire area, residents claimed that three to four buildings are at risk, and the path to a few homes has been severed.

Another landslide occurred at the same site in June 2025, sending debris and rocks from the hillside crashing onto the residences below.

Locals said they live in a state of constant fear, given the recurrence of landslides.

Another landslide occurred at Mohal Rajhana in the suburbs of Shimla on Saturday, burying two parked vehicles under huge rocks, boulders and debris.

In Kinnaur district, incessant heavy rainfall swelled up the Lippa stream, submerging a single-storeyed house near the Lippa bus stand, while flood threat looms large over several houses.

The strong flood currents are causing soil erosion near the bus stand, damaging the road.

Meanwhile, a Bailey bridge near the Sangla bus stand collapsed into the Tongtongche stream. The bridge, which authorities had declared unsafe on Friday, was installed last year.

Connectivity to several panchayats in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district has been severed, and rural roads have sustained damage. At some places, strong currents in the stream have made commuting extremely risky, hampering daily activities.

Rising water levels in Ganvi Khad (stream) following heavy rains in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district have disrupted connectivity for Jagori, Kyao, Kut, and surrounding panchayats.

The administration has urged people to stay away from rivers, streams, and affected areas, and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Additionally, the road to Kashapat, a remote area in Rampur, has also been severely damaged by the rain. Debris and soil erosion at various points along the road have made vehicular movement difficult.

Instead of waiting for administrative assistance, local villagers have taken it upon themselves to restore the road so that movement in the area can resume smoothly.

Villagers have urged the administration to initiate relief and repair work in the affected areas immediately and to make urgent alternative arrangements for safe passage across the Ganvi Khad.

A video shows women in the 15/20 Jaghori panchayat of Rampur building a path across a khud (stream) using tree branches and logs to cross it.

According to officials, the water level of the Parbati River will rise as the Pulga Dam of Parbati-2 Power Station has diverted water into the river due to a continuous increase in the reservoir level and anticipation of high water inflow. The authorities have asked the general public to maintain a safe distance from the banks of the river.

Moderate to very heavy rains continued in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Nahan received 161.3 mm of rain since Friday evening, followed by Solan (80.2 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (62.5 mm), Guler (56.3 mm), Dhaulakuan (55 mm), Narkanda (54.5 mm), Shimla (50.5 mm), Kufri (48.5 mm), Sainj (48 mm), Mashobra (36.5 mm) and Sarahan (35.3 mm), according to the local weather department.

The MeT office has issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rains in isolated places in three to six districts of the state till Tuesday.

Sundernagar was the hottest during the day with a high of 33 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius. (PTI)