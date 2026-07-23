Rain, floods wreak havoc; Chenab, Ujh flow above danger mark, alert sounded

2 die, 4 hurt as boulders fall on Tempo in Ramban

Jammu-Srinagar NH, several other roads closed

Gopal Sharma

Advertisement

JAMMU, July 22: Two persons were killed and four others injured after a vehicle was hit by boulders near Ramsu in Ramban sector along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heavy rains, Chenab and Ujh rivers were flowing above danger mark while several other rivers and Nallas were in spate whereas, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and several other roads were closed due to multiple land/mud slides, falling of boulders and washing away of roads in Jammu region on Wednesday.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Official sources said that a Traffic Police officer was injured while three other Traffic cops had narrow escape due to shooting of stones on the National Highway near Monkey Morh in Ramban this evening. The team was regulating local traffic when the mishap occurred. Identified as Sub Inspector Mohd Ashraf, he was shifted to District Hospital, Ramban.

River Chenab was flowing about one ft above danger mark between 4 pm and 5 pm today, then the water level started receding. The alert level of Chenab at Akhnoor is 32 ft and 35 ft is danger level while 42 ft is evacuation level.

As the water level started rising after 30 ft, the District and Sub Divisional Administrations at Jammu, Akhnoor and Khour sounded alert and the people were asked to stay away from the river banks. The Police and SDRF teams were also put on the alert mode. In Pargwal Island and Indripattan, the people were asked to remain alert and keep an eye on the flood situation.

Rivers Tawi, Basantar, Ujh, Tarnah and Ravi besides several other Nallahs were flooded. Ujh river was also flowing above danger level. The Kathua administration had also sounded general alert in the low lying areas. Similar reports were received from Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban areas. The water level in Tawi was around 9 ft in the afternoon and evening and it was rising after evening as it was raining heavily in Udhampur, Chenani and Ramnagar areas.

Reports from Ramban said that two passengers -a couple, were killed and four other passengers were injured when a few boulders rolled down from the hill on a Doda bound Tempo Traveller (JK06B-9842), at Gangroo near Ramsu in Ramban district at around 1.20 pm today. The vehicle was on its way to Kashtigarh in Doda from Banihal.

The police identified the deceased as Nazir Ahmed of Dhandal in Kastigarh, Doda and his wife Shakeela Begum. The are- Akhter Hussain of Rajgarh, Gulzar Ahmed, Tasleema Bano, Dilshad Ahmed and Gulzar Ahmed-all from Kastigarh in Doda.

However, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle identified as Asif Majid of Kastigarh had escaped unhurt, the police said.

Immediately after the incident Quick Response Team volunteers of Ramsu led by SHO, Ramsu,Fareed Ahmed rescued all the victims from the vehicle with difficulty and shifted them to the District Hospital, Ramban.

SSP Ramban, Arun Gupta and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Varun Jeet Singh Charak also reached the spot and stock of the situation. Later, Deputy Commissioner Mohammed, Alyas Khan also joined them and then paid visit to the Ramban Hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured.

A senior Traffic Police official said that no vehicular movement was being allowed from Qazigund in Kashmir towards Jammu and from Udhampur side towards Kashmir in view of falling of boulders, shooting of stones and multiple landslides and mudslides between Banihal and Udhampur mountainous stretch of the National Highway (NH-44) since morning.

In Ramban, eight houses have been damaged and about 22 link roads blocked due to rains and landslides during past three days. Twenty water schemes and three PDD feeders have also been hit with the rains and floods.

Reports from Reasi said that three residential houses collapsed due to heavy rains in Shikari village of Mahore in Reasi district. The damaged houses belonged to Jadesh Singh , son of Sukhdev Singh; Brandhir Singh, son of son of Prem Singh and Lal Singh, son of Harnam Singh, residents of Shikri.

Due to heavy rain and landslides, the Reasi-Mahore- Chassana, Mahore Gool and Mahore Gulbgarh roads have been blocked.

A portion of road has been washed away near Latti Gharat and with this the road communication between Latti-Dudu and Basantgarh, besides over two dozen villages. Several other link roads in Udhampur, Ramban and Doda, Kishrtwar besides upper reaches of Kathua and Samba have been closed.

The heavy rain and floods in Jammu also affected smooth movement of traffic during morning hours. The rain stopped in the afternoon. The power supply remained affected in many areas during the rain.

The power supply to Poonch and several areas of Rajouri including Thannamandi could not be restored even today. The Poonch and its major towns are without power and water supply for the last four days.

Meanwhile, in Jammu the NDRF personnel equipped with loudspeakers were deployed at the Gujjar Nagar bridge, warning people against venturing near the river, stopping on bridges, parking vehicles on river banks and taking selfies near the swollen waters during heavy flood in the day.

They urged residents to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety advisories to prevent any untoward incidents.

Weather observers have warned of a further sharp rise in the water levels of rivers and streams in Kathua and Samba districts as persistent cloud cover indicates no immediate respite from the rains.

The district administrations, SDRF, NDRF and other emergency agencies are maintaining a close watch on the situation and have appealed to the people to stay away from rivers, nallahs and other water bodies, avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone areas, and comply with official advisories.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Wednesday following multiple landslides as relentless rainfall battered most part of Jammu region for the fourth day.

The search operation for seven missing persons continued in the flood and landslide-hit Poonch and Rajouri districts, while all the major pilgrimages remained suspended since Sunday.

A Traffic department official said vehicular movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was stopped from both sides at 9.30 am after heavy rainfall triggered landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at nearly a dozen places between Udhampur and Banihal stretch.

"Commuters are advised not to undertake any journey on highway until the weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic," the official said, adding the road clearance agencies have mobilized men and machines to remove the debris.

According to the weather department officials, Kathua district received the highest rainfall of 153 mm, followed by Samba (133 mm), Udhampur (112.6 mm), Jammu (62.1 mm), Katra (58.5 mm), Poonch (51 mm), and Rajouri (40.5 mm) during the past 24 hours on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecasted moderate to heavy rains till Thursday evening.

Almost all water bodies, including the major rivers, are in spate, while residents of several low-lying areas have reported flash floods inundating their homes and shops.

At least 23 people have lost their lives and seven others are missing in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday, while the prolonged spell of heavy rain has caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property, washed away roads and bridges, disrupted power and water supply in several areas.

The officials said the rescue and relief operations were intensified across the affected districts, with teams from the civil administration, police, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies working round-the-clock to evacuate stranded residents, restore connectivity and assess the damage.

Authorities have urged people to remain indoors unless necessary, avoid venturing near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas, and strictly follow advisories issued by the administration as the spell of inclement weather continues.