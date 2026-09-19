Railways to operate 3 pairs of Festival Special Trains

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: To clear the extra rush and waiting list during Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Railway has decided to operate 03 pairs of special reserved Festival Special Trains via Jammu Division.

This will provide special facility to the devotees coming for darshan of Mata and to the passengers going towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. All the trains will be equipped with modern LHB coaches, which ensure safer, faster and more comfortable travel.

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These trains include Train No. 04604/04603 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Varanasi - Katra Reserved Special, which will make a total of 09-09 trips in Up & Down direction.

Train No. 04604 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from 04 October to 29 November 2026, every Sunday at 06:15 PM and will reach Varanasi at 06:30 PM the next day. On its return, Train No. 04603 will depart from Varanasi from 06th October to 01 December 2026, every Tuesday at 04:30 AM.

This train will halt at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Alamnagar, Rae Bareli and Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh stations.

Second Train No. 04610/04609 Jammu Tawi - Varanasi - Jammu Tawi Reserved Special will also make 09 trips in Up & Down direction. Train No. 04610 will depart from Jammu Tawi from 01 October to 26th November 2026, every Thursday at 05:15 AM and will reach Varanasi at 05:10 AM the next day.

On its return, Train No. 04609 will depart from Varanasi from 02nd October to 27 November 2026, every Friday at 09:00 AM and will reach Jammu Tawi at 08:30 AM the next day.

This will be especially beneficial for passengers of Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ambala, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow and Sultanpur.

Third Train No. 04081/04082 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Festival Special, will make 04 trips in Up & Down direction. Train No. 04081 will depart from New Delhi on 08, 09, 10 and 11 October at 11:45 PM and will reach Katra at 12:00 PM the next day.

Train No. 04082 will depart from Katra on 09, 10, 11 and 12 October at 09:00 PM and will reach New Delhi at 10:00 AM the next day.

This will provide direct and fast connectivity to Katra for devotees from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.