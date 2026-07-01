Railways Strengthens Security, Passenger Facilities For Amarnath Yatra At Jammu Station

Jammu, Jul 1: The Jammu Railway division has strengthened security and taken passenger facilitation measures at the station here ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, with a special focus on pilgrims' safety, crowd management and essential amenities, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine is scheduled to commence on July 3 simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on July 2.

"When we talk about the Amarnath Yatra, it is an extremely important event for the region, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir. It also holds immense religious significance. Keeping this in view, all arrangements have been put in place", Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said.

He said that the railways has made elaborate arrangements for devotees with focus on three major fronts.

"The first priority is security. Ticket checking staff, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) are working in close coordination to ensure that no untoward incident takes place at the station. Pilgrims' movement is being properly streamlined to ensure safe and hassle-free travel," he said.

He said that to assist pilgrims, the railways has also deployed scouts and guides at the station. "The volunteers are helping passengers navigate the station, particularly as redevelopment work is underway, with efforts focused on minimising inconvenience to the public."

Singhal said that the railways is also ensuring that passengers receive timely information through regular public announcements and bulk SMS alerts regarding train delays, rescheduling or any operational changes.

He said special attention has been given to passenger amenities during the pilgrimage, with adequate arrangements for drinking water and food to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during their journey.