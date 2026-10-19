Railways Plans Two Warehouses In Kashmir To Boost Farm Produce Transport

Jammu, Oct 19: The Northern Railway has invited tenders for setting up two warehouses near Anantnag and Pampore railway stations in Kashmir to boost trade, improve storage facilities and facilitate faster transportation of local produce to major markets, officials said.

With these, Jammu and Kashmir will have three such warehouses, including one at Bari Brahmana on the outskirts of Jammu city, they said.

The Jammu railway division has invited private investors to develop and operate the facilities under the Railways' Cargo Related Facility (CRF) policy for a lease period of 25 years, officials said.

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The warehouses are expected to benefit apple growers and saffron traders by providing storage facilities near railway stations, reducing loading and unloading costs and minimising post-harvest losses.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, said the initiative would strengthen freight transportation and improve storage facilities for perishable agricultural produce.

The tenders are available on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal, officials said.

On October 13, the division had also invited tenders for developing a modern warehouse and storage facility at Bari Brahmana near Jammu, making it the first such project under the CRF policy in the division.

The three proposed facilities at Bari Brahmana, Anantnag and Pampore are expected to create employment opportunities and strengthen the region's logistics infrastructure. (AGENCIES)