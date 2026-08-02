Railways operate special trains for stranded passengers in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Keeping in view the closure of Srinagar to Udhampur section of National Highway-44 due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway operated special trains today from Budgam to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and back to Budgam for the convenience of passengers stranded at Srinagar and Katra.

The special train from Budgam departed at 13:00 hrs from Budgam and reached Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 16:20 hrs with halts at Srinagar, Banihal, and Sangaldan stations.

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On the return journey, the train departed from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 17:05 hrs and reached Budgam at 20:30 hrs via Sangaldan, Banihal, and Srinagar.

In addition, a one-way special train was also operated from Banihal to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. This train departed from Banihal at 16:30 hrs and reached Katra at 18:30 hrs.

These special trains provided assistance to approximately 2,200 passengers in reaching their destinations safely and on time. This initiative not only gave great relief to the stranded passengers but also helped in reducing crowds at stations, providing alternate transport facilities, and giving prompt assistance to passengers in an emergency situation.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu said: "As soon as we received information about NH-44 being closed, Jammu Division immediately decided to operate special trains so that stranded passengers could get relief."