Railways Offers 50% Discount On Return Trips For Advance Parcel Bookings

Jammu, Oct 19: The Railway Board has introduced a concessional freight scheme offering a 50 per cent discount on return trips booked in advance on Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) trains to reduce transportation costs for traders and logistics operators, an official spokesperson said.

Under the scheme, traders booking parcel coaches for both directions will pay 1.5 times the normal one-way freight rate, with the facility available on all JPP-RCS routes across the country for one year on a pilot basis, the spokesperson said.

"In a historic decision to make parcel and cargo transportation more affordable, accessible and industry-friendly across the Jammu division and the entire region, the Railway Board has taken a landmark initiative," the spokesperson said, adding that the facility had been introduced through a freight marketing circular issued by the Board.

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The initiative is expected to benefit Kashmir's fruit growers and traders during the ongoing apple season by reducing logistics costs and facilitating economical transportation to major markets, including Jammu, Delhi and Mumbai.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, said the scheme would significantly reduce freight expenses, particularly for orchardists, fruit growers and cargo aggregators.

The Jammu division of Northern Railway has urged traders, industry associations and logistics operators to avail themselves of the facility. (Agencies)