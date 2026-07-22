Railways Introduces Four New Train Services In Jammu Division During 2025-26

New Delhi, Jul 22: Indian Railways has introduced four pairs of new train services, including two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, in Jammu Division during 2025-26 to improve rail connectivity in the region.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha today.

The Minister informed that Jammu Division, the 70th Division of Indian Railways, was created in January 2025. The newly introduced train services include the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Budgam Express, Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express, and two pairs of Jammu Tawi–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express trains.

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The Minister further stated that Jammu Tawi railway station is presently served by 114 train services, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station by 46 train services and Badgam station by 19 train services.

Regarding the introduction of additional train services, the Minister said it is an ongoing process and depends on various operational factors, including line capacity, availability of train paths, rolling stock, supporting infrastructure, maintenance requirements of railway tracks and other assets, as well as passenger occupancy and traffic demand on the section.(KNS)