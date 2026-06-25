Railways Approves Increase In Train Speed On Banihal-Qazigund Section To 100 Kmph

JAMMU, Jun 25: The Northern Railway's Jammu division has approved increasing the maximum permissible train speed on the 17-kilometre Banihal–Qazigund single-line electrified section from 75 kilometres per hour to 100 km/h, officials said on Thursday.

They said the move is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience on the crucial rail link connecting south and central Kashmir, and accelerate the socio-economic development of the Kashmir Valley.

Railway officials said the higher speed limit would increase the section's carrying capacity and provide additional time for maintenance activities, leading to safer train operations.

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“The reduction in running time will help clear the track faster for other train movements and improve overall operational efficiency,” the officials said.

They said the speed enhancement would improve train punctuality up to Qazigund, Anantnag and Srinagar, reducing delays and ensuring a smoother travel experience for passengers.

Reiterating its commitment to providing safe, fast and comfortable travel, the Jammu division appealed to passengers to follow all safety instructions during their journey and cooperate in safeguarding railway property. (Agencies)