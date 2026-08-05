Railway officers are torchbearers of New India’s pace, capability, resolve: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed and congratulated the officer trainees of the Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, Lucknow, who are on the field visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor highlighted their important role in shaping the future of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) and expressed immense pleasure in interacting with the 69 officer trainees selected through the Civil Services Examination in 2022, 2023, and 2024 batch.

“You are the torchbearers of New India’s pace, capability, and resolve. The diversity of backgrounds among the trainees, spanning engineering, medicine, law, science, and the arts, and representing states/UTs across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Chandigarh, reflects the soul of India. This diversity transforms into a shared national purpose during training, making the Institute a true laboratory of national unity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the key role of Indian Railways in India’s transformation. He highlighted the progress achieved over the past 12 years under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Electrification at record levels, the expansion of the dedicated Freight Corridor, the realization of the dream of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the launch of world-class Vande Bharat trains, and modernization of stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are hallmarks of this new era. It must be noted by the officer trainees that Indian Railways is no longer just a passenger transport system but the driving force of economic development, logistics efficiency, and national unity,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the officer trainees to embrace their responsibilities as tough administrators and also as nation-builders. He also stressed the importance of efficiency in freight and passenger transportation.

“Every minute saved reduces logistics costs, strengthens industry competitiveness, and enhances India’s global standing. Officers of IRMS, IRPFS, and Accounts must balance administrative discipline with human sensitivity, ensuring safety, financial prudence, and public service,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor outlined three guiding principles for the trainees including continuous innovation through digital technology, artificial intelligence, and data-driven systems, citizen-first service with respect, accessibility, and sensitivity for all passengers and freight customers and integrity and transparency as custodians of unprecedented national investments in Indian Railways.

“India is moving forward with confidence towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Your decisions, strategies, and leadership will directly shape the future of millions of Indians. I hope you will remain dedicated to the selfless service of Mother India, lighting the path to a bright and prosperous future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Rahul, Course Director and Professor (Traffic Planning & Costing), officials and faculty members of Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management were also present.