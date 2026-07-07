Railway Ministry approves recruitment process for 4,098 technical posts to strengthen safety

NEW DELHI: (Jul 7) The Railway Ministry has approved the recruitment of 4,098 technical personnel across various railway zones in the country to strengthen safety and improve operational efficiency.

Officials said the ministry has decided to fill vacancies across 35 technical categories, many of which are critical to operational safety, including junior engineers, depot material superintendents and chemical and metallurgical assistants.

A recent ministry circular addressed to the general managers of all railway zones stated that it had assessed the vacancy positions highlighted by the zones through the internal Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and based on that assessment, directed the initiation of the recruitment process.