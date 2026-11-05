Railway Launches Mobile Ticketing Service At Jammu Station

JAMMU, Nov 5: The railway has launched its mobile unreserved ticketing system (M-UTS) at Jammu railway station to facilitate passengers during the festival season and emergencies, while inviting applications for five sahayaks to assist in expanding the service, officials said on Thursday.

Under the initiative, railway commercial staff will issue unreserved journey and platform tickets using handheld devices and Bluetooth-enabled thermal printers at platforms, waiting halls and other crowded areas. Passengers can make payments in cash or through UPI by scanning a QR code, they said.

The railway administration has invited applications from eligible candidates for five M-UTS sahayak posts to assist passengers and ensure smooth operations. Retired railway employees may be given preference as per rules.

Advertisement

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the initiative would reduce queues at ticket counters, save passengers’ time and help manage crowds during festivals and emergencies.

The sahayaks will use mobile vending machines to issue tickets to passengers at the station, he said.