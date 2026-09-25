Railway Board extends retired staff re-engagement schemes till October 2028

NEW DELHI, Sept 25:

The Railway Board has extended until October 15, 2028, schemes for the engagement and re-engagement of retired railway employees against vacant posts, including arrangements covering non-gazetted staff, para-medical personnel and instructors at railway training institutes.

The schemes, which were due to remain valid until October 15, 2026, have been extended for another two years on the existing terms and conditions, according to a Railway Board order.

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"The validity of the same" has been extended "for a further period of two years beyond 15.10.2026 i.e. upto 15.10.2028," the Board said.

The order covers the scheme permitting engagement of retired railway staff against vacant non-gazetted posts; provisions governing engagement of retired and hiring of para-medical staff on contract; and the re-engagement of retired railway personnel against vacant posts of Instructors and Senior Instructors in Centralised Training Institutes (CTIs).

Under the existing general scheme, Railways had been authorised to re-engage retired non-gazetted employees against vacancies. A June 2025 Railway Board order allowed vacant non-gazetted posts from Pay Level 1 to Level 9 to be filled through re-engagement of eligible retired employees, subject to prescribed conditions.

The latest order also lays down separate provisions governing remuneration and service conditions depending on the pension system applicable to a retired employee.

For re-engaged employees covered under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), remuneration, allowances and leave will be regulated under the Department of Expenditure's December 9, 2020 instructions. For those covered under the National Pension System (NPS), remuneration and other service conditions will be governed by the Finance Ministry's Department of Expenditure instructions dated October 18, 2023.

The Board clarified that past re-engagement cases where remuneration, leave or related matters were settled differently from these instructions need not be reopened until the normal tenure of such cases ends or October 15, 2026, whichever is earlier.

It also reiterated that "re-engagement should be done only in exigencies, after observing due diligence."

All other terms and conditions contained in the earlier Railway Board orders will remain unchanged. (UNI)