Railway Board bars Group C staff from deputation to State Govts, PSUs

NEW DELHI, Oct 17:

The Railway Board has barred Group C railway employees from taking up deputation to ex-cadre posts under state governments and union Territory administrations, including their public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, universities and local bodies.

The decision, conveyed through RBE No. 85/2026 dated October 16, modifies the existing deputation guidelines and directs all zonal railways and production units to ensure strict compliance.

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"Now it has been decided by Board (CRB & CEO) that Group 'C' Railway employees are not permitted for deputation to ex-cadre posts under a State Govt./UT Administration including PSUs/ABs/Statutory Bodies/Universities/Local Bodies under the States/UT Administration," the circular said.

The Railway Board said the decision followed the Department of Personnel and Training's office memorandum dated September 24, 2024, concerning deputation of Group C railway employees to ex-cadre posts under state and union Territory administrations.

The circular also referred to the DoPT's consolidated deputation guidelines issued on June 17, 2010, which were adopted by the Railway Board on July 28, 2010, and subsequently amended from time to time.

Issued by Manish Sehrawat, Director, Finance (Establishment), the directive has been addressed to general managers and principal financial advisers of all Indian Railways and production units, including the Research Designs and Standards Organisation.

"All Railways may take necessary measures for strict compliance," the circular said.

The restriction applies specifically to deputation to ex-cadre posts under state governments and union Territory administrations and their specified organisations.

(UNI)