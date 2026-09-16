RailOne gains popularity among Jammu railway passengers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: The RailOne super app of Indian Railways is witnessing an encouraging response among passengers of Jammu Division, with a growing number of travellers opting for digital booking of unreserved tickets instead of standing in queues at railway stations.

According to data available as on September 14, 2026, around 17 per cent of passengers at major NSG-1 to NSG-3 category stations in Jammu Division booked their unreserved tickets through the RailOne app rather than purchasing them from ticket counters.

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The adoption rate is even higher at NSG-4 to NSG-6 category stations, where nearly 28 per cent of passengers have opted for the digital facility.

The Railway authorities, in a press statement issued said, “The rising use of the app reflects the growing acceptance of digital ticketing among passengers and marks a significant shift towards convenient, paperless travel.”

They said, “To further encourage digital ticketing, Indian Railways has introduced an incentive for passengers using the R-Wallet facility. Passengers who recharge their R-Wallet and use it for ticket booking receive an additional bonus of three per cent on the recharge amount, making digital ticketing both convenient and economical.”

RailOne has been developed as an all-in-one platform catering to several passenger requirements. Besides booking unreserved and platform tickets, the app facilitates reserved ticket booking, PNR status checks, live train status and tracking, coach position, train arrival and departure information, and grievance redressal through Rail Madad.

Passengers can also avail themselves of the e-catering facility to order food during their journey through the app.

The single-platform approach is aimed at saving passengers’ time, reducing queues and congestion at stations and promoting a seamless digital travel experience.

Jammu Division has appealed to passengers to make maximum use of the RailOne app and spread awareness about its benefits among co-passengers, friends and relatives to help extend the reach of digital and passenger-friendly railway services.