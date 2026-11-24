Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: In a significant development concerning the proposed Rs 922 crore High Court Complex at Raika, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has referred the matter to the Chief Justice for appropriate directions after the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, acknowledged the existence of encroachments on land earmarked for the prestigious judicial infrastructure project.

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The development assumes significance as an earlier status report submitted by the Registrar Judicial had revealed that approximately 111 kanals of land earmarked for the proposed High Court Complex had been encroached upon, raising serious concerns over the protection of land identified for the project.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Arjun Gandotra, recorded the personal appearance of Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa, who informed the Court that certain encroachments existed on the land earmarked for construction of the Jammu Wing High Court Complex.

The Deputy Commissioner appeared before the Court pursuant to its earlier directions issued on November 16, 2026, when the Bench had taken note of the encroachments disclosed in the status report submitted by the Registrar Judicial.

In its earlier order, the Court had recorded that approximately 111 kanals of the land earmarked for construction of the High Court Complex at Raika had been encroached upon. The Court had also taken note of the reply filed by the Registrar General of the High Court, stating that possession of the land had been handed over to the High Court. However, the Rabi 2026 Khasra Girdhawari reflected possession of the land with the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Division Bench had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, to establish a security picket on the land earmarked for the proposed High Court Complex to prevent further encroachments.

During the earlier proceedings, Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, appearing for the petitioner, had also brought to the Court’s notice that proper fencing had not been completed and that more than 100 metres of the land remained without barbed-wire fencing.

Following these submissions, the Court directed the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, to remain personally present on November 20 to explain the position. When the matter was taken up on November 20, the Deputy Commissioner appeared and acknowledged the existence of certain encroachments.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, along with petitioner Arjun Gandotra appearing in person, represented the petitioner. Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, assisted by Advocate Sagira Jaffer, appeared for the UT administration, while Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma, assisted by Central Government Standing Counsel Karan Sharma, represented the Union side.

The PIL seeks directions to the authorities concerned to release and allocate the entire Rs 922 crore for construction of the High Court Complex at Raika within three months.

However, the Division Bench observed that the issue concerning encroachments raised by the petitioner’s counsel was not part of the subject matter of the litigation assigned to it.

Emphasising the principles of judicial propriety and discipline, the Bench considered it appropriate to place the matter before the Chief Justice for suitable directions and orders.