Srinagar, Jul 20: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with an impersonation and extortion case.

A spokesperson of the investigating agency said the case pertains to an organised gang of fraudsters, who impersonate as officials of the Crime Branch and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and threatened senior citizens with false complaints, arrest and extorted money from them.

"The accused individuals in this case have extorted over Rs. 30 lakh from a senior citizen residing in Srinagar city. Searches are being conducted at the residences of the accused namely Mubashir Ahmad Yatto, Naseer Maqbool Bichoo, Mudasir Sadiq Najar and Muneer Ahmad Mir," the spokesperson said. (Agencies)