CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR, July 11: A raid on the house of a deceased former union leader with several criminal cases against his name in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city yielded more than Rs 5 crore in cash, gold and silver as well as six weapons along with 6,350 cartridges, a police official said on Saturday.

The raid was carried out on Friday at the Mitmita residence of Baba Farzan, a union leader of the 1980s and 1990s who died last month due to diabetes, the official said.

"We seized Rs 5.26 crore in unaccounted cash, 151 grams of gold and 3.9 kilograms of silver. Four rifles, of 12 bore and 0.22 bore, and two pistols along with 6,350 live cartridges have also been found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shashikant Satav said.

Farzan, who passed away last month due to diabetes, was a union leader of the 1980-90s and had four cases registered against his name earlier, the DCP informed.

Four of the six firearms are licensed, while probe is on to find out the antecedents of the other two, he added.

The cartridges include 632 of 12 bore, 1878 cartridges of 7.65 and 3840 of 0.22 rifles, the official said, adding that sharp-edged weapons like swords and 'guptis' (traditional sword stick) have also been seized.

"The unaccounted cash was in bundles of Rs 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 notes, which were counted using five machines. Information about these as well as the gold and silver has been given to the Income Tax department for further probe," he said.

The second wife of Farzan was detained for questioning, and further probe into the case is being carried out by Chawni police station, the official added. (PTI)