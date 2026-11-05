Rahul’s ‘Vote Chori’ rally turns into workers’ ‘missing show’: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Taking a sharp and sarcastic dig at the Congress leadership over the suspension of 215 Youth Congress office-bearers across several states for allegedly skipping the November 1 INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, BJP spokesperson and convenor International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta, said that the episode has exposed the widening gap between Rahul Gandhi's political ambitions and the ground reality within his own organisation.

Gupta remarked that Congress appears to be facing a rather unusual political crisis, while Rahul Gandhi is busy addressing rallies and lecturing the country on democracy, his own Youth Wing Office-bearers apparently need disciplinary orders to be persuaded to attend his programmes.

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"Congress went to Delhi to organise a 'Vote Chori' rally, but ended up confronting a much bigger question: why are its own workers choosing to stay away? Perhaps the party should first investigate this political 'disappearance' within its own ranks before pointing fingers at everyone else," Gupta quipped.

He said the suspension of 215 office-bearers is not merely an organisational disciplinary matter but a serious embarrassment for a party that repeatedly claims to enjoy massive grassroots support.

"Imagine the irony! A party that wants to win the confidence of 140 crore Indians is struggling to secure the presence of a few hundred of its own office-bearers at a rally. If Rahul Gandhi cannot inspire his own youth workers to turn up voluntarily, how does he expect the country's young generation to rally behind him? You cannot manufacture public support through attendance orders," Gupta remarked.

Taking another swipe at the Congress leadership, Gupta said that the party seems to have developed an extraordinary talent for blaming institutions, questioning democratic processes and manufacturing political controversies whenever it fails to connect with the people.