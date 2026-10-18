Rahul wins 6th night of All India Devotional Song Competition

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 17: Rahul Lakhotra secured first position on the sixth night of the All India Devotional Song Competition, being held as part of Navratra Festival 2026 at Yog Ashram Complex, Katra, under the aegis of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Tourism Department and PTC Network, in association with various sponsors and with support from the District Administration and local community.

Bunty and Narinder Kumar shared the second position, while Dr Arvind Kaur, Netra Tikku, Ajay Kumar from Jammu, Gurdeep Singh and Surjit Lalka jointly secured third place. The winners were selected from 15 auditioned participants and received cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, from the distinguished guests.

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The evening was inaugurated by Amit Sharma, Commissioner Census, J&K and Ladakh, who lit the traditional lamp in the presence of Uday Bhaskar, Bureau Head of J&K Punjab Kesari and Hind Samachar Group; Rajesh Raina, Assistant Director Tourism; celebrity singer Suraj Singh; former competition winner Ravi Raguvanshi; Rakesh Wazir, Chairman, All India Devotional Song Committee and President, Hotel and Restaurant Association Katra; Swami Yoganand Ji Maharaj; Kirti Khajuria; Virender Kesar, Head of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Katra; Subash Chander; Gopal Singh and others.

The performances were evaluated by a panel comprising Dr Surinder Sharma, Head of Department, Government Degree College, Sanjoli, Himachal Pradesh; C L Verma, former Chairman, Post Graduate University of Himachal Pradesh; Suraj Singh, Head of the Music Department, Jammu, Top-Grade Artist of All India Radio and renowned singer; and Ravi Raguvanshi.

Celebrity singer Suraj Singh and Ravi Raguvanshi enthralled the audience with their performances, prompting many spectators to dance to their tunes.

The semi-final of the competition will be held on October 18, followed by the grand finale on October 19.